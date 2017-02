BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing respects the rightful interests of the United States in East Asia and called on Washington to respect China's rights.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin made the comments at a regular briefing, after comments by President Barack Obama that the United States intends to assert influence in the region.

On Thursday, Obama said the U.S. military would expand its Asia-Pacific role despite budget cuts, declaring America was "here to stay" as a Pacific power.

(Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills)