BEIJING China's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed a U.S. government deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity.

The move by the U.S. Congress was in accordance with the United States' interests and served global economic stability and development, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

China, the U.S. government's largest creditor, has urged Washington to take decisive steps to avoid a debt crisis and ensure the safety of Chinese investments.

(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)