BEIJING Beijing accused the United States on Monday of "unscrupulous" cyber surveillance that included large-scale computer attacks against the Chinese government and Chinese companies.

"America's spying operations have gone far beyond the legal rationale of "anti-terrorism" and have exposed the ugly face of its pursuit of self-interest in complete disregard for moral integrity," concluded a report prepared by the China Academy of Cyber Space.

The report, titled "America's Global Surveillance Record," was published one week after the United States accused five Chinese military officers of hacking into U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.

The publication accused the United States of "waging large-scale cyber-attacks" against China. "Targets of American surveillance include the Chinese government and Chinese leaders, Chinese companies, scientific research institutes, ordinary netizens, and a large number of cell phone users," the report said.

Huawei Technologies Co, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular instant message service were among NSA targets, it said.

"U.S. spying operations penetrate every corner of China," the report said.

China last week summoned the U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, to protest against the U.S. indictment, saying it had seriously harmed relations.

The Cyber Space academy report cited foreign newspaper reports of U.S. cyber spying based on documents revealed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

A subsequent investigation "carried out by various Chinese government departments over several months confirmed the existence of snooping activities directed against China," the report said.

