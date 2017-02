China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China and the United States should open up their markets to each other and increase policy coordination and cooperation, China vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Thursday.

Zhu also said the global economy faces relatively big downward pressure.

Zhu made the remarks days ahead of the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue will be held June 6-7 in Beijing.

