WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping discussed the agenda for Xi's visit to the United States next week that will include a range of economic, trade, regional and global issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Vice President Biden emphasized the importance of building a U.S.-China relationship that addresses practical issues important to both countries and expressed support for efforts ... to further develop bilateral cooperation," the White House said in a statement summarizing the leaders' phone call on Tuesday.

Xi, considered China's president-in-waiting, will meet President Barack Obama at the White House next Tuesday. The U.S. visit will be a major step in signaling Xi's readiness to take over as China's next top leader and run Beijing's complex and sometimes vexed relationship with Washington.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)