S&P, Dow flat ahead of Fed decision; Apple lifts Nasdaq
The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset by losses in energy, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
BEIJING China and the United States agreed to push forward reforms at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase quotas for emerging economies, China's vice premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday.
The United States also will fully consider the impact that normalizing monetary policy will have on international markets, he added, at the end of high-level talks between China and the United States in Beijing.
One U.S. bank and one Chinese bank will be appointed to act as clearing banks for yuan business in the U.S., he added.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles to settle claims it fitted illegal emissions-cheating software to the cars, court documents showed.
NEW YORK New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver.