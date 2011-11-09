U.S. President Barack Obama (L) waves as he meets China's President Hu Jintao before the start of the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will raise his concerns about China's yuan currency with Chinese leader Hu Jintao at this weekend's APEC summit in Hawaii, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, said the United States does not believe the steps China has taken to loosen controls on the yuan have been substantial enough.

When they meet in Honolulu, Obama will stress with Hu the need for global growth that is supported by demand in China and other emerging economies, Rhodes said, adding: "currency is a part of that picture."

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham)