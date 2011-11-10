Solar panels are pictured on the roof of the Palexpo Exhibition Center in Geneva October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it was "greatly concerned" about Washington's investigation into whether Chinese companies are selling solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, warned in a statement on the ministry's website that the probe could jeopardize Beijing's cooperation on energy issues.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it would investigate whether Chinese companies sell solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts and receive illegal government subsidies.

The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling domestic manufacturers.

"The Chinese government is greatly concerned about this case," China Commerce Ministry's Shen said, adding that China retains the right to adopt corresponding measures within the framework of the World Trade Organization.

Chinese solar manufacturers, which will be most affected by the petition, include Suntech Power Holdings, Yingli Green Energy Holding and Trina Solar.

The action comes as world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) gather to discuss this week a plan to reduce taxes and market-distorting regulation on environmental goods including solar products.

Industry experts said the Commerce Department's decision to launch the investigation could derail efforts of leaders to move forward with the plan.

"Governments should recognize the distinct role that solar plays in reducing carbon emissions. Surely, trade barriers do not serve a role in promoting (the sector's) growth," said KK Chan, chief executive at private equity fund Nature Elements Capital.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday accepted a petition from SolarWorld Industries Americas Inc, which last month asked the U.S. government to slap duties on Chinese solar cells and modules.

SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG, one of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers, which shut down a California plant earlier this year due to a steep drop in solar panel prices.

SOLAR TRADE ROW

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance's Subcommittee on Trade, Customs and Global Competiveness, insisted a U.S. anti-dumping probe into Chinese solar panels was justified.

"Free trade does not mean trade free from rules," the Senator said in a statement.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the final say on whether any duties are imposed, will examine the issue and vote December 5 on whether there is enough evidence of injury to U.S. companies for the case to proceed. The Commerce Department would then make its preliminary decisions on duties in January and March.

While the U.S. probe threatens to deprive Chinese rivals of a large chunk of the solar market, analysts say U.S. solar firms also risk losing some of the business too if the dispute escalates into a major rift between the two nations.

"Chinese orders of raw materials and equipment from the U.S. will be negatively affected if this tension results in weaker demand from China," said Min Li, Head of Alternative Energy at Yuanta Securities.

MEMC Electronic Materials, which sells polysilicon and other solar products to Chinese companies, Applied Materials, and GT Advanced Technologies, which supplies machines and equipment to China, are among U.S. companies that may be affected.

"So it's not just the Chinese who are losing in the trade dispute. There are U.S. solar firms that also rely on China to market their goods," said Li.

The United States was a significant net exporter of solar products in 2010, including to China, according to U.S. industry group Solar Energy Industries Association. Total U.S. exports of solar energy products were $5.6 billion, with net exports totaling $2 billion.

U.S. imports of solar panels from China rose to $1.5 billion in 2010 from $640 million in 2009.

