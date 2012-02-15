WASHINGTON Missteps by the United Nations Security Council could cause worse bloodshed in Syria, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday after Vice President Xi Jinping finished a day of talks in Washington.

The Security Council must be "very careful" when dealing with Syria, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai told reporters.

Cui reiterated China's position that it supported the role of the Arab League in seeking to defuse the Syrian conflict and "inclusive dialogue" in Syria to end the violence.

But he said the U.N. Security Council needed to take a "very careful and very responsible attitude" regarding action on Syria.

He said: "If the U.N. Security Council takes the wrong steps, that could lead to even worse bloodshed."

U.S. President Barack Obama told Xi that China must play by the same trade rules as other major world powers, expressed disappointment about China's veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria, and vowed to keep pressing China on its human rights record.

