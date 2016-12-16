S&P revises Turkey's outlook to negative
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
BEIJING China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it will deal with a dispute over its rice, wheat and corn import quotas through official channels at the World Trade Organization.
In a statement, it said it regretted the U.S. decision to challenge the nation's quotas at the World Trade Organization and it would deal with the move "appropriately".
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump will again be center of attention in the coming week with any policy statements, having helped put the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in wait-and-see mode.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and scale a record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, lifted by expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.