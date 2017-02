U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew attends a discussion about the 2016 U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue and overall U.S.-China bilateral economic relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the optimal window to make progress on a U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty (BIT) is before the G20 leaders meeting in September.

The comment was made late on Tuesday at the end of high-level strategic talks between the U.S. and China in Beijing.

