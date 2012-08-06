HONG KONG China Vanke Co Ltd (000002.SZ), mainland China's largest property developer by sales, reported a 25.1 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday, but the house builder saw profit margins narrow as it cut prices to win business in the market slowdown.

The net profit for the first half totaled 3.73 billion yuan ($585 million), slightly stronger than expected, while revenue rose by a much better than anticipated 53.7 percent to 30.72 billion yuan, as its strong financial reputation gave it an edge over smaller rivals in attracting new business.

Broker Jefferies had forecast a net profit of 3.5 billion yuan on revenue of 27.7 billion yuan.

Vanke, which cut its average sales price in the period by 10.6 percent, is one of the best-known builders of mass market housing, and along with luxury-housing producer China Overseas Land & Investment (COLI) (0688.HK) has been gaining at the expense of cash-strapped competitors as customers increasingly look to branding to avoid companies that might run aground financially.

Vanke is the first major Chinese home builder to report half-year results, in an industry that's a key source of investment for many of the country's 1.3 billion citizens. COLI is scheduled to release its figures on Friday.

Vanke said the value of contract sales for the first half of the year fell 4.7 percent to 62.5 billion yuan, on increased volume. It said it expects those advanced sales on property under construction, which are booked as revenue in a later period, to exceed the first half.

Many of the company's peers saw sluggish contract sales last year and suspended or stalled construction, the results of which are now being booked as reduced profits for the first half of 2012. Smaller rivals Guangzhou R&F (2777.HK) and SPG Land (0337.HK) last month issued profit warnings for the period.

One analyst, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said margins may decline further. Vanke, based in the southern Chinese boomtown of Shenzhen, has expanded its range of fully fitted homes, which take longer to complete and mean its results can take longer than its competitors to reflect the full effects of the downturn in the Chinese property market.

Prior to the results, which came after the close of trade, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast full-year earnings growth of 25 percent for Vanke, on revenue growth of 33 percent, with the rate of revenue growth slowing from 49 percent in 2011.

Chinese developers have seen their shares rally since the spring on easier borrowing conditions, which have fuelled a revival in prices and land purchases.

Vanke's shares are up 16.5 percent so far this year, in line with the 15.8 percent rise in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index .SZSC but outperforming industry peers, as reflected in the 11.7 percent rise in the Shanghai property stock subindex .SSEP.

