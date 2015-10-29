DALIAN - With a canal, European-style architecture and frescoes reminiscent of renaissance-era Italy, a development project bearing a resemblance to Venice has started offering gondola rides in the northeast Chinese port city of Dalian.

Named "East Montage", it is not an exact building-by-building copy of the famed Italian city but developer Dalian East District Corporation says it took Venice as its blueprint.

Construction began in 2011. East Montage now draws crowds of tourists, many of whom, such as Dalian resident Zhang Juan, queue up for a gondola ride.

"(This) is a good thing. This is an opportunity for people who could not go abroad to enjoy the same scenery as that in foreign countries, and expand their visions to know more about foreign customs and practices," Zhang said