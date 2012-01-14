SHANGHAI China will construct an offshore wind farm with an installed capacity of 300 megawatts in its northern Hebei province, the largest such project undertaken by the country, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The wind farm, built with a total investment of 5.76 billion yuan ($913 million) will comprise of 100 units of 3 megawatts offshore turbines. It will be located near Puti Island in Bohai Sea.

Authorities will complete procedures to sanction the project at the end of the year, and the project will be connected to the grid before the end of 2015, Xinhua reported late on Friday.

When it goes into operation, the wind farm will generate 752 million kilowatt-hours of electric power annually, as well as 730 million yuan in annual sales revenues.

Xinhua reported that industry officials say China might issue a second request for tenders for offshore concession projects, totaling two gigawatts, in the first half of this year.

According to the National Energy Bureau, China will construct five gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2015, or five percent of its total installed wind capacity. They will create market opportunities worth 80 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)

