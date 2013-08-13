A couple prepares to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman holds her marriage certificate as couples participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bride waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Couples wait to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, at a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Couples take an escalator as they participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, at a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A make-up artist applies cosmetics as women prepare to participate in a mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

27-year-old Hang Cheng waits backstage during the recording of an episode of 'Meet you on Saturday', a matchmaking television programme, at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Woman talk during the recording of an episode of a matchmaking television programme, 'One out of 100', in Shanghai July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Parents of participants appearing on 'Meet you on Saturday', a matchmaking television programme, chat during the recording of an episode at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

25-year-old Liu Tingting introduces herself during the recording of an episode of 'Meet you on Saturday', a matchmaking television programme, at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Men attend the recording of an episode of 'Meet you on Saturday', a matchmaking television programme, at a local local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple shops for a wedding ring at a jewellery stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man waits for a vendor at a photography stand during wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman lies on a bed as she talks to her partner at a furniture stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple talk to a vendor at a wedding dress stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A couple embrace as they travel on an escalator in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The parents of a person who is looking for a spouse, display a sign with their child's personal profile in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Signs with the personal profiles of singles who hope to find spouses are seen in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A sign with the personal profile of a single person who hopes to find a spouse is seen as a couple chat at People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man reads signs showing the personal profiles of people looking for spouses in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man looks at pictures of single people displayed on a board during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man uses his phone to scan a QR code sticker, which is used to share personal information, during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman, who is looking for a spouse for her child, takes notes from a personal profile board during a mass wedding organised as part of a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Women sit and talk as they wait to meet men during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI Xu Jiajie has gone on countless blind dates and to numerous match-making events over the past five years in search of a husband.

At 31, the baby-faced office worker from Shanghai is under enormous pressure from family and friends to get married. But the right man is hard to find, she says, a big issue for urban, educated and well-paid Chinese women in a society where the husband's social status is traditionally above the wife's.

"My parents have introduced every bachelor they know," said Xu, who earns double the average wage in Shanghai. "Half of the bachelors I met are quiet and never go out. Outgoing men don't need blind dates."

As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, Xu and millions of women like her face stark choices as long-held ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country.

The term "shengnu" - directly translated as "leftover women" - was coined to refer to professional women who have not married by their late 20s.

"Chinese people often think males should be higher in a relationship in every sense, including height, age, education and salary," Ni Lin, who hosts a popular match-making television show in Shanghai, told Reuters.

"This leads to a phenomenon in which A-grade men marry B-grade women, B-grade men marry C-grade women and C-grade men marry D-grade women. Only A-grade women and D-grade men can't find partners."

In Beijing, more than a third of women in their late 20s and 30s are looking for husbands, according to the dating website Jiayuan.com. Media reports say there may be as many as 500,000 "leftover women" in the capital.

There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional woman once again.

China's population is more tilted towards men than in many countries due to the government's one-child policy and a cultural preference for boys. The latest census in 2011 showed there were twice as many single men born in the 1970s as women of the same age.

But unlike "leftover women", these "shengnan" or "leftover men" often live in lower-tier cities and do not make much money.

The Shanghai city government tries to help women like Xu by arranging regular match-making events. One in May attracted 20,000 single men and women.

Lucy Wang, a 32-year-old Chinese language teacher who attended the event, said all she could find were playboy types or momma's boys.

"I sometimes wonder if there is something wrong with me," she said. "Twenty thousand people and yet I can't find anyone I like."

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and John O'Callaghan)