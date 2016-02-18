U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI The yuan edged up against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank fixed a slightly stronger midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5152 per dollar prior to market open, 0.13 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.5237.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5227 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5174 at midday, strengthening 0.18 percent from the previous close.

The yuan inched up 0.1 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS by midday at 7.2622. It also firmed 0.1 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering at 5.7172 to 100 yen.

Traders said they expect that a trade-weighted basket China has launched is likely to have an increasing impact on how the yuan moves.

"The market has started to grasp the guidance from the central bank, which is now more based on yuan's value against a basket of currencies," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

In December, Beijing launched an index on the yuan's exchange rate weighted against a basket of trade-related currencies, a move that will eventually loosen the currency's link to the greenback.

On Thursday, Wang Yiming, a senior analyst at the Development Research Centre of the State Council, said the yuan CNY=CFXS may be stable in the medium term if China's economic fundamentals hold steady and may appreciate over time if reforms progress well and market perceptions change.

Also on Thursday, data China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8 percent in January from a year earlier, slightly less than market expectations and up from a 1.6 percent increase in December.

"Overall, China will likely face strong deflationary pressure in the remainder of the year," economists at ANZ said in a research note.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.05 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5206 per dollar.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)