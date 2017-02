Chinese one yuan coins are placed on 100 yuan banknotes in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/Files

HONG KONG China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 slipped to the lowest level in six months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the central bank sharply weakened the official midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 6.6857 per dollar, the weakest since late 2010, and compared to 6.6594 on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan hit 6.7080 per dollar in early morning trade, the lowest level since January 11.

