HONG KONG China Life Insurance Co Ltd (601628.SS), the world's biggest insurer by market value, said on Thursday that its full-year 2012 profit could be 40 percent less than it was in 2011.

The company posted a net profit of 18.331 billion yuan ($2.94 billion) and earnings per share of 0.65 yuan for 2011. It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that the decrease is due to a decline in investment yield and higher impairment losses from continued weakness in the capital markets.

($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)