HONG KONG China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CRG) (1193.HK) said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to set up a 6 billion yuan city pipe gas distribution joint venture with Tianjin Gas Group Co Ltd.

CRG would take a 49 percent stake in the venture in Tianjin city, while state-owned Tianjin Gas Group would hold the remainder, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"It is believed the group will benefit from immediate access to the local market and eventually the greater Tianjin-Bohai region," CRG said.

CRG also said the venture would acquire Tianjin Gas' entire stake in Tianjin Tianlian Public Utilities Co Ltd (1265.HK), and would then inject its combined assets into Tianjin Tianlian.

Trading in shares of China Resources Gas and Tianjin Tianlian Public Utilities was suspended on Wednesday, with analysts saying CRG may announce a plan to inject a natural gas distribution joint venture into the latter.

CRG said its shares would resume trading on Thursday.

Analysts said an injection of the joint venture into Tianlian, 51.3 percent-owned by Tianjin Gas Group Co, would help CRG expand in Tianjin and its surrounding regions.

Tianjin, next to Beijing, boasts annual piped gas consumption of 1.2 billion cubic meters.

Under an earlier agreement, Tianlian will buy up to 715 million cubic meters of natural gas at 2 yuan per cubic meter next year from Tianjin Gas Group.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Sisi Tang; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)