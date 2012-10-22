SHANGHAI China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (601668.SS), the country's biggest construction firm by market value, said on Monday it has recently won contracts for five projects worth 26.8 billion yuan ($4.29 billion), equivalent to about 5.5 percent of its 2011 revenue.

The projects include an office building in China's southwestern city of Guiyang, a commercial complex in western Chengdu and a stadium in Congo in Africa, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The state-controlled company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on October 29.

($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan)

