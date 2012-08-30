China Sunergy Co Ltd CSUN.O forecast a loss for the third quarter and cut its full-year shipment outlook after reporting its fifth straight quarterly loss on a sharp drop in selling prices of solar panels.

The company said weak demand and oversupply will likely hurt business for the second half of the year. It now expects to ship between 400 megawatt (MW) and 420 MW this year, lower than its previous forecast of between 500 MW and 550 MW.

Rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (YGE.N), JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (JASO.O) and Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N) also forecast lower shipments for the year with the glut of solar panels in the industry showing no signs of easing.

Solar companies have been battered by a sharp fall in prices caused by an oversupply of products and tepid demand. Losses have mounted across the industry and some companies have even shut shop.

China Sunergy also said it expects third-quarter shipments to fall to between 80 MW and 85 MW from 150.3 MW in the second quarter.

However, the company expects gross margin to be at a break-even level for the current quarter, better than the negative 0.3 percent margin for the second quarter.

Second-quarter net loss widened to $30.3 million, or $2.26 per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $16.9 million, or $1.27 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 23 percent to $110.4 million.

China Sunergy shares, which have fallen 57 percent in the last year, closed at $1.60 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The broader MAC Global Energy Index .SUNIDX has fallen 67 percent.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)