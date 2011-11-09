HONG KONG Shares of No.2 telecommunications operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (0762.HK) and smaller rival China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK) reversed early gains to fall more than 3 percent after a report that the Chinese authorities have launched anti-monopoly investigations into the companies.

The two companies could face "billions of yuan" in fines, China Central Television reported on Wednesday, for abusing the monopoly they enjoy in the Internet service market.

