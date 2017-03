A man snaps a photograph at the entrance to Chipotle Mexican Grill in San Francisco, California July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Health officials shut down a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Seattle on Thursday after finding "repeated food safety violations," according to a statement from the Seattle & King County public health department.

The restaurant on Westlake Avenue is one of 17 in the county that had re-opened last month after passing inspections following an E. Coli outbreak.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)