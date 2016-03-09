BILLERICA, Ma. The director of the Board of Health in Billerica, Mass., said Wednesday that one employee at a closed Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant had a confirmed case of norovirus.

The director, Richard Berube, also said that two more employees at the closed restaurant may have norovirus.

Berube said the restaurant has been cleaned and is expected to reopen Thursday.

(Reporting by Brian Snyder in Billerica, MA; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale)