Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BILLERICA, Ma. The director of the Board of Health in Billerica, Mass., said Wednesday that one employee at a closed Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant had a confirmed case of norovirus.
The director, Richard Berube, also said that two more employees at the closed restaurant may have norovirus.
Berube said the restaurant has been cleaned and is expected to reopen Thursday.
(Reporting by Brian Snyder in Billerica, MA; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale)
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.