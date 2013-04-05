Entertainer Chris Brown watches next to film director Spike Lee (R) as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LOS ANGELES R&B singer Chris Brown must return to court in June after a Los Angeles judge said on Friday information was still being collected on allegations that the singer cut corners on his community service requirements.

Brown, 23, is still on probation for a 2009 assault on his girlfriend Rihanna for which he was also sentenced to 180 days of community service and domestic violence counseling.

Prosecutors said in February he had skimped on the community service requirements.

After meeting privately with Brown, his attorney and prosecutors on Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Brandlin told the "Don't Wake Me Up" singer to return on June 10.

Brown and Rihanna rekindled their romance several months ago.

