Jordanians celebrated the upcoming Christmas festivities by lighting up a 12-metre tree at the site some Christians believe is the location of Jesus' baptism.

The tree was lit up at the Baptism Site, 40km (25 miles) west of Amman on Sunday at an event aimed at sending a message of peace, Bishop Munib A. Younan, the president of the Lutheran World Federation, said.

"It is a national day when we are lighting this tree to tell the world that living together Muslims and Christians is possible," he said.

"Jordan has become a model and as it is possible in Jordan, it can be possible all over the world."