COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - With just a few days before Christmas, workers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) are preparing to track the annual journey of Santa Claus around the globe.

More than 1,300 volunteers are expected to answer about 120,000 telephone calls on Christmas Eve from children. They can also follow Santa's flight path on its website www.noradsanta.org.

The Santa tracking tradition started in 1955, after Sears Roebuck & Co ran a Christmas advertisement in a newspaper accidentally misprinting Santa's North Pole phone number with the contact number of a high-level office at NORAD.