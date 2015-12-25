Clergymen attend a Christmas midnight mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri/Pool

A Christian receives communion following Christmas midnight mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri/Pool

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal leads a Christmas midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Arouri/Pool

Thousands on worshipers greeted the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal as he arrived in Manger Square on Thursday for the Christmas celebrations.

The Catholic leader will say mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas day at the Church of the Nativity, which was built at the spot where Jesus is believed to have been born.

Twal delivered a message of peace and love amid increased violence in the region.