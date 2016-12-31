Red vs black: Thai Chinese face New Year fashion dilemma
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
MADRID Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in the sixth annual San Perrestre dog race in Madrid on Friday to raise awareness of pet adoption and abandoned animals.
The race was organized by El Refugio animal home, with five of the competing dogs up for adoption.
"The objective is to encourage the adoption of dogs and cats. Animals should not be bought (in shops)," El Refugio director, Nacho Paunero, said.
(Reporting by Catherine McDonald and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Louise Ireland)
BANGKOK Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colorful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.
ZAGREB Croatian Jews said on Monday they would boycott the country's main Holocaust remembrance event this week, accusing the authorities of playing down crimes perpetrated under the Nazi-backed Ustasa regime during World War Two.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered a speech without his usual swearing on Monday, telling dozens of Miss Universe contestants they should advance the empowerment of women.