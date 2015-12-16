'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
LVIV, Ukraine - More than a dozen babies dressed in Santa Claus outfits raced to the finish line in crawling races aimed at raising awareness about physical development in children.
The babies, cheered on by their mothers, competed in four age groups ranging from 5-6 months to 10-12 months in the three meter (9.8 foot) race.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.