U.S. President Barack Obama waves during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama with First Lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughter Malia push a button to light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama waves after lighting the National Christmas Tree during the Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama sing carols along with (L-R) singer Aloe Blacc, actress Reese Witherspoon and his daughters Malia and Sasha during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama sings carols along with actress Reese Witherspoon (L) and his daughters Malia and Sasha during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sasha Obama (R) looks toward her sister Malia as they attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R), their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama and a man dressed as Santa Claus sing onstage during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama sings carols along with (L-R) singer Aloe Blacc, actress Reese Witherspoon and his daughters Malia and Sasha during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R), their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Malia (L) and Sasha Obama attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Santa Claus as Muppet Miss Piggy watches as Obama hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama reads 'Twas the night before Christmas' to children during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The National Christmas Tree is lighted during a ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama bows his head in prayer during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (R), their daughters Malia (C) and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and his family led the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, with charity, thanks, and a moment of reflection for the victims of Wednesday's shooting.

"Five, four, three, two, one. Merry Christmas, everybody!" Obama said as the national tree took sparkle for the 93rd year.

Flanked by his wife, two daughters and mother-in-law, Obama led the countdown in windy President's Park, across the street from their home at the White House, in a celebration that included performances by pop singer Aloe Blacc and rock band Fall Out Boy.

Using a moment in the festive holiday setting to address the victims of Wednesday's deadly shooting spree in California, Obama struck a more somber tone, cautioning Americans to "summon the spirit of togetherness" this holiday season.

"Now, this is, of course, the most wonderful time of the year. But we would be remiss not to take a moment to remember our fellow Americans whose hearts are heavy tonight – who grieve for loved ones, especially in San Bernardino, California," Obama said in reference to the rampage that left 14 dead and 21 wounded.

"Their loss is our loss, too, for we’re all one American family. We look out for each other in good times, and in bad. And they should know that all of us care about them this holiday season," he said.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)