A row of new Dodge Durango SUV's and Jeeps are seen in Gaithersburg, Maryland May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Chrysler Group said on Wednesday it would recall nearly 870,000 vehicles to fix a defect in the brake systems following complaints about excessive brake-pedal firmness.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said the recalled vehicles will be installed with a shield to protect brake boosters from corrosion caused by water exposure.

The company said in a statement Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs, model years 2011-2014, were under inspection and brake boosters would be replaced wherever necessary.

Chrysler said it was aware of one related accident but not of any injuries.

About 644,354 of the total 867,795 vehicles being recalled are in the United States.

Chrysler said brake boosters used in current vehicles feature crimp joints treated with a special coating designed to resist corrosion.

Chrysler is the latest U.S. carmaker to face a big recall this year. General Motors Co has recalled 6.26 million vehicles since the start of the year.

