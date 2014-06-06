Model Erin Wolak poses next to a 2014 Dodge Durango during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Chrysler Group LLC said it was recalling about 10,700 sport utility vehicles to fix a defect that leads to unintended acceleration in cruise-control mode.

The vehicles being recalled are certain 2014 Dodge Durangos and Jeep Cherokees, Grand Cherokees and high-performance Grand Cherokee SRTs assembled between Jan. 16 and April 17.

More than half of the recalled vehicles are with dealers or in transit to dealers, Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI, said on its website on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/ven89v)

About 6,100 vehicles are in the United States, 950 in Canada, 425 in Mexico and 3,200 outside the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) region, the company said.

The company said it was unaware of any injuries, accidents or complaints related to the issue.

Chrysler said it was found that when cruise control is engaged, and the driver overrides the system by pressing and then releasing the accelerator pedal, the vehicle may accelerate for about a second.

"In high-performance vehicles subject to the recall, the event may last up to two seconds before deceleration begins," the company said.

Chrysler in April recalled nearly 870,000 vehicles to fix a defect in the brake systems.

The company is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over a recall of 744,822 SUVs in the United States in 2012.

The safety regulators are probing the recall after six consumers complained of inadvertent airbag deployments even after fixes were made.

