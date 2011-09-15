DETROIT At least five auto assembly plant in North America have slowed output because of a shortage of carpeting and floormats caused by a flood at a key supplier plant in Pennsylvania, representatives of the automakers said.

Heavy rains flooded a plant in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, operated by Switzerland's Autoneum Holding AG (AUTON.S) last week, the company said on the plant's website.

Chrysler was forced to cancel production shifts at a total of three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario because of a shortage of carpet, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

GM also took steps to slow output at two assembly plants, one in Michigan and one in Ontario, a spokesman said.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it was monitoring its inventory of carpet and floormats but as of Wednesday night had not lost any production.

It was not immediately clear if other automakers supplied by the Autoneum plant had reduced production. The plant also supplies carpet to Toyota Motor Co (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

Autoneum could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Due to the effects of recent storms and the significant flooding, production has ceased at the Bloomsburg plant," the company said on its website.

GM slowed output at a plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, and its Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan over the weekend, a spokesman said.

The Ontario plant makes the top-selling Chevrolet Equinox. The Lansing plant builds the Cadillac CTS.

The three Chrysler plants that had shifts canceled this week because of the supply shortage. The plants are Sterling Heights Assembly in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Toledo North in Toledo, Ohio; and Brampton Assembly in Brampton, Ontario.

Vehicles made at the plants are the Chrysler 200, Dodge Charger, Dodge Avenger, Jeep Liberty, Dodge Challenger, Chrysler 300.

The carpet-making plant, which is near the Susquehanna River, was flooded by heavy rains during Tropical Storm Lee.

Michigan-based Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

(Reporting by Meghana Keshavan and Bernie Woodall; editing by Gunna Dickson, Bob Burgdorfer, Gary Hill)