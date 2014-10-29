A Chrysler sign is seen outside the Warren Truck Assembly plant where the Dodge Ram pickup truck is assembled in Warren, Michigan December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Chrysler Group said on Wednesday it is recalling 381,876 Ram trucks mostly in the United States to correct a potential fire hazard.

Chrysler said in a statement that problems with 2010-2014 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs equipped with Cummins diesel engines could cause fuel-heater housings to overheat and fuel to leak.

It said 314,704 of the trucks are in the United States, 59,432 in Canada and the rest outside North America.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition.

Separately, the automaker is recalling 184,186 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs from model year 2014 to upgrade software that manages the vehicles' electronic stability control system.

Chrysler said the system could be accidentally disabled. No accidents or injuries have been reported.

