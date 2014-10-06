The Chrysler logo is seen outside the Chrysler auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DETROIT Chrysler Group said on Monday that it is recalling an estimated 21,470 commercial full-size vans in the United States and Canada to replace their head restraints.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said the 2014-model Ram ProMaster vans were assembled with head restraints that may exceed the allowable gap between an occupant's head and the restraint.

The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries, accidents or complaints related to this issue.

Chrysler said it is expediting acquisition of replacement parts and owners are expected to be notified next month and advise when to schedule service at no cost to them.

(This version of the story corrects number of vans recalled from 31,497 to 21,470 in headline and first paragraph and adds that some are in Canada)

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)