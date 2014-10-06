Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
DETROIT Chrysler Group said on Monday that it is recalling an estimated 21,470 commercial full-size vans in the United States and Canada to replace their head restraints.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said the 2014-model Ram ProMaster vans were assembled with head restraints that may exceed the allowable gap between an occupant's head and the restraint.
The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries, accidents or complaints related to this issue.
Chrysler said it is expediting acquisition of replacement parts and owners are expected to be notified next month and advise when to schedule service at no cost to them.
(This version of the story corrects number of vans recalled from 31,497 to 21,470 in headline and first paragraph and adds that some are in Canada)
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)
U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.