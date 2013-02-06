Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
Chrysler Group LLC agreed to make Banco Santander's U.S. arm its preferred lender for auto loans on Wednesday, a deal aimed at broadening the financing it can offer its buyers and dealers.
Chrysler Capital, to be created under a 10-year deal due to launch on May 1, will include financing for customers with lower credit scores and subprime borrowers. It will also offer financing for dealers who want to spiff up their showrooms.
The agreement is expected to help Spain's largest bank gain visibility in the United States ahead of plans to float its Dallas-based consumer finance business -- Santander Consumer USA -- in the second or third quarter.
Chrysler, based in suburban Detroit, is majority owned by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI. It said its dealers and customers will continue to work with the automaker's current preferred auto lender, Ally Financial Inc, at least through the end of their contact, which expires April 30.
Chrysler also said it expects to continue to work with Ally beyond the end of April, as well as with other financial institutions.
Santander declined to comment on the value of the deal.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Tracy Rucinski in Madrid; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Dan Grebler)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.