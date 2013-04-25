Insurer Chubb Corp's (CB.N) first-quarter profit handily beat analysts' estimates as the company benefited from improved insurance rates in the United States.

Personal and commercial insurance rates have started to firm up after at least half a decade of soft pricing as insurers try to protect margins from low interest rates and catastrophe losses.

"Our combined ratio was an outstanding 84.6 percent, reflecting the impact of higher rates, strong underlying underwriting performance and low catastrophe losses," Chief Executive John Finnegan said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit rose 30 percent to $656 million, or $2.48 per share, in the quarter from $506 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, profit rose about 21 percent to $566 million, or $2.14 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chubb has not posted an operating loss on a per-share basis since the third quarter of 2002, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Rivals such as Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) and ACE Ltd ACE.N also reported better-than-expected results this week.

Chubb's net premium earned rose marginally to $3.00 billion.

However, low interest rates continued to take a toll as the company's net investment income fell 8 percent to $351 million.

Shares of Chubb, which has a market value of about $22 billion, were down marginally after the bell after closing at $89.05 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The shares have gained more than 16 percent since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)