Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N) raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after a drop in catastrophe losses and higher premium income helped the company report stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Chubb's shares rose about 4 percent in extended trading after closing at $94.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company said it now expected to earn $7.35-$7.45 per share in 2014, exceeding its earlier forecast of $6.75-$6.95 and also well above the average analyst estimate of $7.17 per share.
Net income rose to $594 million, or $2.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $541 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Chubb earned $2.17 per share, well above the average estimate of $1.95, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Catastrophe losses fell to $74 million before tax, from $92 million a year earlier, while net written premiums rose 4.6 percent to $3.17 billion.
The company's combined loss and expense ratio remained nearly flat at 85.8 percent.
The ratio is an indicator of the total claims and expenses incurred over net earned premiums. A ratio of more than 100 percent shows that an insurer has an underwriting loss.
Chubb joins rival Travelers Co Inc (TRV.N) in reporting better-than-expected results. Travelers, unlike Chubb, was also helped by higher net investment income.
Chubb's net investment income fell 4.4 percent to $327 million.
