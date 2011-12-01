Fourteen Delaware men who say they were sexually assaulted as children have reached a $7 million settlement with three Catholic church institutions, a victim advocacy group said on Thursday.

The settlement includes nine victims of former Capuchin Friar Paul Daleo and five victims of former St. Edmond's Academy lay teacher and wrestling coach John Fleming, said a statement issued by SNAP (Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests).

"The victims were all kids in Delaware when they were abused by these two people," said David Clohessy of St. Louis, SNAP national director.

SNAP said the agreement was reached with institutions that hired and supervised the predators, including the New Jersey-based Capuchin Franciscan Province of the Sacred Stigmata of St. Francis, St. Edmond's Academy, Inc., and the religious order that runs it, the Brothers of the Holy Cross of the Eastern Province of the United States of America, Inc.

Calls for comment to those three institutions were not immediately returned.

