WARSAW A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights saying that the CIA ran a secret jail on Polish soil is embarrassing for Poland and is a burden for the country's image, a Polish presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The ruling of the tribunal in Strasbourg on CIA jails is embarrassing for Poland and is a burden both in terms of our country's finances as well as its image," Joanna Trzaska-Wieczorek said.

She said there is still a possibility for Poland to appeal the verdict, according to which Poland was ordered to pay a total of 230,000 euros in damages to two Guantanamo inmates who alleged the CIA detained them in Poland.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)