Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) expects to see increased loan loss provisions going forward as the slump in oil prices impacts energy clients, Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio said.
"We are seeing this quarter a lot of downgrades in the oil & gas space, an increase in delinquencies. Our expectation would be to see increased loan loss provisions on a go forward basis," she told analysts on a conference call.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.