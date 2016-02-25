TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) expects to see increased loan loss provisions going forward as the slump in oil prices impacts energy clients, Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio said.

"We are seeing this quarter a lot of downgrades in the oil & gas space, an increase in delinquencies. Our expectation would be to see increased loan loss provisions on a go forward basis," she told analysts on a conference call.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)