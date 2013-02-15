File photo of a textiles worker Rivo Rakotoarisoa from Madagascar working at a factory belonging to Ciel Textile near Balaclava in northern Mauritius, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ed Harris

PORT LOUIS Mauritius clothing group Ciel Textiles FKL.MZ posted a fractional dip in first half pretax profit on Friday, as a jump in profit from woven items offset a sharp fall in knitwear profits.

The group, which supplies European high street giants like Britain's Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) and Spain's Zara (ITX.MC), said profits dipped to 258.6 million rupees ($8.45 million) from 260 million rupees a year earlier.

Listed on Mauritius's secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel Textiles said earnings per share fell to 1.84 rupees from 2.10 rupees a year ago.

Profit from woven items during the six months ended December climbed to 137.7 million rupees from 85.5 million the year before. Profit from knitwear fell to 77.3 million rupees from 142.9 million rupees.

($1 = 30.6000 Mauritius rupees)

(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Catherine Evans)