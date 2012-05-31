Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Ciena Corp CIEN.O posted a surprise second-quarter adjusted profit, as rapid build outs of 4G networks by telecom carriers boosted demand for the company's network equipment, sending its shares up 7 percent before the bell.
Ciena's second-quarter net loss narrowed to $27.8 million, or 28 cents per share, from $62.7 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 4 cents per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $477.6 million.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $447 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ciena's optical switches help telecom carriers such as AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) manage load on their networks.
For the third quarter, Ciena expects revenue of between $455 million and $485 million, largely in line with analysts' expectations of $471.1 million.
Shares of the Linthicum, Maryland-based company rose 82 cents to $12.70 in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $11.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.