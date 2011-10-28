Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Cigna Corp (CI.N) posted a market-trailing quarterly profit as growth slowed at the health insurer's core healthcare segment, but raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time.
The company now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of $5.05-$5.30 a share, up from its prior view of $4.95-$5.25.
Cigna's weak results for the third quarter are in stark contrast to market-topping numbers from its peers Aetna (AET.N), WellPoint Inc WLP.N and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).
Cigna's third-quarter net income was $200 million, or 74 cents a share, compared with $307 million, or $1.13 a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding the impact of Guaranteed Minimum Income Benefits and realized investment gains, but including the impact of Guaranteed Minimum Death Benefits, Cigna earned $1.20 a share.
Revenue rose more than 6 percent to $5.61 billion.
Premium and fee from the healthcare segment grew only 4 percent, while disability and life segment had a 5 percent growth and the international segment grew 33 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.23 a share, on revenue of $5.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this week, Cigna said it would buy HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion to boost its presence in Medicare plans as more elderly Americans become eligible for the U.S. government program.
The HealthSpring deal is expected to spark off M&A activity in the sector as a U.S. healthcare overhaul enacted last year squeezes smaller companies and creates incentives for larger companies to take advantage of scale.
Cigna shares closed at $47.37 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
