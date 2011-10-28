Cigna Corp's (CI.N) third-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates as growth slowed at the insurer's core U.S. healthcare segment, but the company raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time.

Cigna also expects to add at least 400,000 healthcare members in 2012 and sees consolidated earnings growth next year, although the company did not provide a specific profit view.

Cigna shares, which have risen 30 percent this year driven by strength in its main U.S. healthcare plans, fell nearly 3 percent to $46.12 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Earlier this week, Cigna struck a $3.8 billion deal to buy HealthSpring Inc HS.N as it looks to boost its presence in Medicare plans as more elderly Americans become eligible for the U.S. government program.

Cigna's earnings miss -- its first in at least two years -- is in contrast with market-topping numbers from its peers Aetna (AET.N), WellPoint Inc WLP.N and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).

"The (profit) miss probably doesn't matter as much, considering Cigna already previewed the quarter in conjunction with the HealthSpring deal, and results include a $45 million charge... something not everyone had in their projections," Citigroup analyst Carl McDonald said.

Smaller rival Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N also posted a third-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates on Friday.

For 2011, Cigna now expects adjusted earnings of $5.05-$5.30 a share, up from its prior view of $4.95-$5.25. The outlook does not include any costs related to the HealthSpring deal.

"The (outlook) upside is coming primarily from the health care segment, although international is also contributing," Citi's McDonald said.

Q3 RESULTS

Cigna's third-quarter net income was $200 million, or 74 cents a share, compared with $307 million, or $1.13 a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding certain items, Cigna earned $1.20 a share, while analysts had expected a profit of $1.23 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose more than 6 percent to $5.61 billion.

Premium and fee from the U.S. healthcare segment, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the company's total premium and fees, grew only 4 percent compared with an 8 percent growth last quarter.

The disability and life segment grew 5 percent and the international segment grew 33 percent.

Analysts expected a revenue of $5.46 billion.

The HealthSpring deal is expected to spark off M&A activity in the sector as a U.S. healthcare overhaul enacted last year squeezes smaller companies and creates incentives for larger companies to take advantage of scale.

Cigna shares closed at $47.37 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(This story was corrected in paragraph 3 to say Cigna shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange)