Dec 7 Cigna Corp (CI.N) said on Wednesday it expects to reaffirm consolidated adjusted income from operations estimates for 2011, in a range of $1.385 billion to $1.445 billion.

The insurer, which is scheduled to participate in several investor meetings, said its 2011 outlook assumes break-even results for guaranteed minimum death benefits for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Cigna also said it expects to reaffirm the outlook for medical membership for full year 2011.

