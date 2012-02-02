Insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weaker results in its disability and life coverage business, and forecast 2012 earnings below Wall Street's target.

The company, one of the largest U.S. health insurers, said its outlook for the year includes an expected rise in use of healthcare services among its members.

Health insurers have benefited from low claim costs as Americans delay nonemergency procedures and doctor visits to save money in the weak economy, but most insurers say they expect such utilization to rebound this year.

Cigna's quarterly net income fell to $290 million, or $1.04 per share, from $461 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.11 per share missed the analysts' average estimate by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue edged up about 0.6 percent to $5.46 billion, roughly $40 million below estimates.

Earnings in Cigna's main healthcare segment rose 4 percent to $216 million.

But profit in its disability and life insurance business slumped 24 percent to $55 million, hurt by higher disability-related claims and a 7 percent decrease in life insurance premiums and fees.

Cigna forecast 2012 profit of $5.00 to $5.40 per share, excluding items. That is an increase over its 2011 earnings of $4.95, but below Wall Street's target of $5.67.

On Tuesday, Cigna closed its $3.8 billion acquisition of Medicare specialist HealthSpring Inc, becoming a much bigger player in providing plans under the U.S. government program for the elderly.

It expects membership growth of about 900,000 this year, including 365,000 Medicare Advantage members acquired in the HealthSpring deal. Cigna ended 2011 with 11.48 million members.

