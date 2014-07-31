Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
Insurer Cigna Corp Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on Thursday that it plans to sell individual exchange health plans in three additional U.S. states in 2015, for a total of eight states.
The exchanges were created under U.S. President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and allow individuals to buy insurance with access to government subsidies.
JAKARTA Indonesia's parliament has proposed a draft law that could lead to a sharp increase in tobacco output in a country that is already a top producer with one of the heaviest rates of smoking in the world.
LONDON AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.