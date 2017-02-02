Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
Cigna, which is offering plans in seven states in 2017, will "fully assess whether we will participate, where, and how," Cordani told investors during a conference call on Thursday. Insurers need to submit plans to regulators in April and May.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.